Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers has announced the final countdown to the second annual Spirit of Speyside: Distilled festival which takes place at Elgin Town Hall this weekend.

Keith Brewery and Caorunn Gin feature in the 30-strong line up of exhibitors taking part in the two-day celebration which offers the chance to meet local producers , bartenders, baristas, brewers, whisky makers and foodies from around the country.

Festival chairman James Campbell said: ‘A new generation of people are keen to seek out artisanal products while enjoying the produce of pioneering businesses that have placed the region on the food-and-drink map.

‘There are so many great companies operating in the region and this event is a great way to highlight this diversity and provides a chance to discover new tastes and products, and to try some punchy tastes and flavours.’

Sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, Spirit of Speyside: Distilled festival takes place at Elgin Town Hall, from 1st-2nd September. Tickets are priced at £20 and include entry, tasting vouchers, a lanyard and a crystal tasting glass.

Visit www.distilled.scot or #distilled17 for more information and to book tickets.