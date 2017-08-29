Catering Scotland

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Announces Countdown to Spirit of Speyside: Distilled!

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Announces Countdown to Spirit of Speyside: Distilled!

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Announces Countdown to Spirit of Speyside: Distilled!
August 29
07:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers has announced the final countdown to the second annual Spirit of Speyside: Distilled festival which takes place at Elgin Town Hall this weekend.

Keith Brewery and Caorunn Gin feature in the 30-strong line up of exhibitors taking part in the two-day celebration which offers the chance to meet local producers , bartenders, baristas, brewers, whisky makers and foodies from around the country.

Festival chairman James Campbell said: ‘A new generation of people are keen to seek out artisanal products while enjoying the produce of pioneering businesses that have placed the region on the food-and-drink map.

‘There are so many great companies operating in the region and this event is a great way to highlight this diversity and provides a chance to discover new tastes and products, and to try some punchy tastes and flavours.’

Sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, Spirit of Speyside: Distilled festival takes place at Elgin Town Hall, from 1st-2nd September.   Tickets are priced at £20 and include entry, tasting vouchers, a lanyard and a crystal tasting glass.

Visit www.distilled.scot or #distilled17 for more information and to book tickets.

 

Tags
catering insurance scotlandhospitality insurance scotlandhotel insurance scotlandwhisky insurance scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.