CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year Award co-sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers (BSIB), has appointed FareShare Scotland as its charity of the year and made a commitment to donate two percent of its net profits to support the cause.

Collecting good quality, in-date surplus food from retailers and producers, FareShare Scotland redistributes it to more than 470 community groups to help improve the life chances of vulnerable people north of the Border.

Reaching an average of almost 40,000 people each week through 450+ charity partners, FareShare provides regional centres in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Last year alone they redistributed the equivalent of over three million meals.

With over 90 staff across four offices in Scotland, Bruce Stevenson Insurance makes an annual commitment to charity. CEO Edward Bruce said: ‘There are people and families in our communities who are literally going hungry and the reality is that there are incredible levels of wastage with food products.

‘FareShare Scotland is a fantastic charity that’s making a real difference to so many lives across the country.’

FareShare Scotland’s head, Gillian Kynoch (pictured left, with Edward Bruce), said: ‘Bruce Stevenson’s assistance will really help raise our profile and hopefully encourage more Scottish food companies to consider saving and redistributing their food surplus.

‘We can ensure that, rather than going to waste, it will help to support the most vulnerable people in our society.’

www.fareshare.org.uk

www.brucestevenson.co.uk