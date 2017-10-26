Catering Scotland

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Awarded Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight Accolade

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Awarded Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight Accolade

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Awarded Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight Accolade
October 26
05:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers have announced they were awarded a highly commended accolade for their efforts in promoting Scottish food and drink during last month’s Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight.

Aimed at encouraging businesses of all sizes to change just one thing to promote Scottish produce, the initiative championed local producers and suppliers via Bruce Stevenson’s social media channels.

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

Tags
bruce stevenson insurance brokersbruce stevenson insurance scotlandbusiness insurance scotlandcatering insurance scotlandcommercial insurance scotlandhotel insurance scotlandinsurance scotlandTourism Insurance Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.