CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers have announced they were awarded a highly commended accolade for their efforts in promoting Scottish food and drink during last month’s Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight.

Aimed at encouraging businesses of all sizes to change just one thing to promote Scottish produce, the initiative championed local producers and suppliers via Bruce Stevenson’s social media channels.

