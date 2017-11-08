CIS Excellence Awards Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, attended and sponsored the Tourism and Hospitality category at the Scottish Borders’ Chambers of Commerce Business Excellence Awards last week. Held at Kelso’s Springwood Park, the awards aim to promote, recognise and celebrate excellence within the area’s business community.

Colin Davison of Bruce Stevenson’s Galashiels office said: ‘We are over the moon that the team at Duns Castle won this coveted award. There was tough competition from several other great businesses but having also scooped recent venue and customer experience accolades, the Duns venue is such a beautiful, historic icon that it really deserved to win this year.’

As specialist insurers within the Scottish hospitality sector, Bruce Stevenson Insurance focuses on developing bespoke insurance products and packages for hotels, restaurants, guest houses, B&Bs, bars, pubs, visitor attractions and event catering operations.

Pictured L-R: Duns Castle’s Jonathan Findlay and Aline Hay with Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers’ Derek Nicol