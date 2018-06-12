Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Completes Second Scottish Charity Cycle
CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, is pleased to announce the success of their second annual charity cycle ride. The company’s corporate ambassador, world-record cyclist Mark Beaumont (pictured above, third from right) joined BSIB’s Derek Skinner (pictured third from left) and 50 fellow cyclists – including one on a penny farthing – to tackle the arduous 52-mile Trossachs route through Aberfoyle, up Duke’s Pass and around Loch Katrine. Taking in some of Scotland’s most breathtaking scenery along the way, the group helped raise over £1,400 for their nominated charity, Fareshare, which collects in-date surplus food from retailers and producers and redistributes it to more than 450 community groups across Scotland.
