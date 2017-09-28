The Edinburgh and Borders offices of CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year sponsors, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, (BSIB) spent the day at the Edinburgh depot of their chosen charity earlier this month.

Cleaning, gardening, sorting and recycling, the BSIB team (pictured) learned about the challenges faced by the charity when sourcing, organising and distributing food in the capital.

Currently undergoing an expansion which includes the installation of kitchens, the newly developed Edinburgh depot will be used to teach the basics of nutrition and cooking to those who have received food and want to learn how to prepare and cook it.

For more information on FareShare’s activities, visit www.fareshare.org.uk.

