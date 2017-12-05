CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year Co-Sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, have introduced a bespoke insurance package aimed at the rising numbers of holiday let landlords who may not currently have adequate protection in place.

According to specialist advisers within the firm, common problems can include accidental or malicious damage caused by guests, loss of earnings when a property is under repair and accidents involving visitors.

Moreover, owners need also be aware of the extent of their cover during periods when their property is unoccupied between lets, and the fact that cover is required for loss of income should their accommodation become seriously damaged or in need in extensive repairs.

Bruce Stevenson’s Chief Executive, Edward Bruce said: ‘The number of people owning a second property and using it for holiday home lets and self-catering guests has soared in recent years. Meanwhile, the rise of Airbnb- style platforms has seen many operators opening their own home to paying guests.

‘However, it is feared these people may be relying on typical household insurance that does not provide the cover they may need in order to deal with the wide range of issues that can go hand in hand with running a self-catering holiday let.

‘Consequently, it is imperative that there is a comprehensive policy in place to protect the owner from potential losses or impact of damage to their property.

‘That is why we have developed these bespoke insurance policies which have been designed to understand and appreciate any potential problems and can help safeguard against their impact.’

Bruce Stevenson’s new Self-Catering and Holiday Lets insurance comes under the banner of the firm’s StaySafe policy which aims to cater for Britain’s £2bn bed-and- breakfast industry.

Key features include:

Accidental damage as standard

Theft and attempted theft cover

Liability cover for paying guests and employees

Malicious damage cover, including damage by guests

Loss of income cover of up to £500,000 for up to two years following damage to the property

The new policy, which is not valid for Airbnb listed properties, means self-catering and owners of holiday lets can enjoy the same peace of mind as B&B businesses covered by the Broker’s StaySafe package, including: liability cover for employees of up to £10m; liability for paying guests up to £2m; and up to £40,000 for their personal effects.

According to the Association of Scotland’s self-caterers’ recent Economic Impact study, there are over 16,000 self-catering or short-term rental properties in Scotland. Meanwhile Scottish Government commissioned research has shown that the total of Airbnb listings in Scotland increased by 184% between January 2016 and January 2017.

With offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Scottish Borders, London and the North East, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers provides a wide range of policies designed for operators in the catering, hospitality and leisure sectors.

For details of the new policy and Bruce Stevenson’s StaySafe cover, including its 24-hour claims helpline, visit www.brucestevenson.co.uk