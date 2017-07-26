Catering Scotland

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Offer Free Tickets to Border Union Show

July 26
08:35 2017
CIS Excellence Awards Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, have up for grabs a pair of tickets for the Border Union Show this Friday, 28th July.  Held in Springwood Park, on the outskirts of Kelso, the annual event features over 500 open classes and competitions for horses, cattle, sheep and other livestock.

And with over 200 trade stands including farm machinery, crafts and gifts, motor vehicles, clothing, equestrian goods, furniture retailers and food outlets, the show is traditionally a huge attraction for visitors from all over Scotland.

CateringScotland.com has a pair of tickets up for grabs courtesy of Bruce Stevenson Insurance, representatives of whom will be in attendance to answer any insurance queries clients may have.

For your chance to win, email Laurie.Stewart@brucestevenson.co.uk. And don’t forget – it’s first come, first served!

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

 

