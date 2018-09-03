Tickets for the second annual Fife Whisky Festival went on sale over the weekend.

Supported by CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year Award sponsors, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, the festival, which is scheduled for March 8th – 10th 2019, opens with a whisky-themed dinner at Lindores Abbey Distillery in Newburgh, followed by two days of tastings including one hosted by the St Andrews Whisky (Quaich) Society at the town’s Hotel du Vin, and an exclusive event at Kingsbarns Distillery.

Co-founder, Karen Somerville, said: ‘As soon as the 2018 event was over, festival-goers were asking when they could buy tickets for next year. Justine [Hazelhurst, co-founder] and I knew we had to make the festival an annual fixture and we’ve done that by creating a three-day destination event which we hope will attract people from across Scotland and overseas to come and stay in Fife for the whole weekend.’

With more than 30 exhibitors, including Springbank, Inver House Distillers, Adelphi and the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, there will be a range of whiskies to try plus two exclusive masterclasses on offer. Meanwhile, the Luvians Bottle Shop will also be on hand for whisky purchases and there will be food stalls throughout the day.

Bruce Stevenson’s Graeme Dempster (pictured left with corporate ambassador, Mark Beaumont), added: ‘As Scotland’s largest independent insurance broker we have advised and supported many of the country’s new and established distilleries with tailored insurance programmes that have been specifically designed to meet the whisky sector’s needs.

Last year’s inaugural festival was a huge success and proved that Fife is an exciting and emerging whisky producing region. Next year’s festival will build on this success and as the broker of choice within the Scotch whisky industry, we are delighted to once again be involved.’

For details and to purchase tickets in advance visit www.fifewhiskyfestival.com.

