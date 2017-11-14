Catering Scotland

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Launches Specialist Self-Catering Holiday Home Policy
November 14
13:35 2017
Hot on the heels of their successful B&B/Guesthouse insurance scheme, CIS Excellence Awards Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsors, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, have announced the launch of a new self-catering holiday home policy. Featuring accidental damage cover and theft or attempted theft (including that committed by guests) included as standard – along with an industry-leading £500,000 loss-of-revenue cover over a 24-month period – this flexible new policy provides optimum cover for operators of all sizes throughout the sector. Account Executive, Carol Ward, said: ‘Our new self-catering holiday home cover, which is offered at a highly competitive price, proves once again that Bruce Stevenson Insurance is the go-to broker for hospitality and catering businesses in Scotland.’

For more information on this and other schemes, email Fiona.reid@brucestevenson.co.uk, or call 01896 209 353.

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

bruce stevenson insurance brokersbruce stevenson insurance scotlandcatering insurance scotlandCIS Excellence Awardscommercial insurance scotlandhospitality insurance scotlandhotel insurance scotland
