With winter here and the cold weather having fully settled in, now is a good time to prepare against the perils of winter to help prevent damage to your property. Jamie McKenzie, a Property Account Executive at CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance, offers a few essential hints and tips to protect Scotland’s hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs and catering kitchens from a potential winter disaster.

Freezing pipes

One of the most common causes of property damage during winter. At best it can lead to frustrated guests and customers, while at worst it can result in burst pipes and large-scale water damage.

There are always ways to help prevent this, including the obvious checking pipes for any noticeable cracks. The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors also recommends that any external pipes are insulated to minimise heat loss and prevent pipes from freezing in the first place.

Boiler Servicing

It’s especially important to ensure that boilers have been recently serviced by a qualified engineer. Aside from minimising the possibility of breakdowns, early preventative maintenance can help avoid the busy periods of emergency breakdowns during the core holiday periods.

Unoccupied Properties

If a property becomes unoccupied over the winter moths, it’s important to review one’s insurance policy for any special conditions that could apply during empty periods. You may need to notify the insurance company, for example, that the property will be empty for a length of time. Likewise, your insurer may request that the central heating is left on at a certain temperature or, in some cases, that mains services are switched off.

Failure to adhere to such conditions may result in a claim being repudiated, at significant cost to the operator.

Roof and drains

Falling autumn leaves can result in blocked gutters which in turn can lead to water damage on the roof and, eventually, damage to property walls. Therefore at this time of year it is crucial to ensure that all drains, gutters and overflow pipes have been inspected by a qualified contractor and cleared of any blockages.

Likewise, it’s worth having your roof checked for any cracked or missing slates, as this can also result in significant – if not immediately obvious – internal damage.

