CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers (BSIB), has raised over £11,000 for FareShare Scotland. The charity, which collects in-date surplus food from retailers and producers and redistributes it to hundreds of charities and community groups across Scotland, was adopted by Bruce Stevenson last year. Over the past 12 months, staff have undertaken a variety of fundraising activities including a charity cycle led by BSIB corporate ambassador, Mark Beaumont.

With four regional Fareshare centres across Scotland – between them reaching an average of more than 38,000 people per week – FareShare has supported over 6,000 frontline charities and helped to provide in excess of 28m meals across the UK.

Edward Bruce (pictured left), CEO of Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, said: ‘There are families in our local communities who are going hungry on a nightly basis and the reality is that there are incredible levels of wastage with food products.

‘From baking and cycling to running half marathons, our teams have worked hard to support FareShare and it’s been fantastic to see how much effort everyone has put in to help contribute to the charity’s work.

It really makes a difference to so many lives across the country by working with communities, charities and businesses to deliver resources where they’re needed.’

Gillian Kynoch, Head of FareShare in Scotland (pictured right), added: ‘We’re experiencing ever-increasing demand from charities across Scotland and last year we redistributed nearly 2,000 tonnes of surplus food, and in doing so provided four million meals across the country.

‘We hope to invest the funding raised by Bruce Stevenson Insurance into additional chiller and freezer capacity to help us redistribute even more food in 2018.’

www.fareshare.org.uk

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

www.cis-excelllenceawards.com

The CIS Excellence Awards 2018, in partnership with Caterer.com, are now open for entries and nominations. If you work in Scottish catering, hospitality or tourism there will be a category to suit your business! Visit the all-new cis-excellenceawards.com for categories, criteria and sponsor info. The closing date is Friday 23rd February.