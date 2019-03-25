The organisers of Fife Whisky Festival have announced its return in 2020.

Following the 2018 festival which featured tasting sessions at the Corn Exchange in Cupar and a whisky-themed dinner at Lindores House, Newburgh, Ms Betts said: ‘From Lindores Abbey to Kingsbarns, Daftmill to InchDairnie, Fife is going through a whisky renaissance and these distilleries are adding a new chapter to the centuries-old story of Scotch Whisky.

‘The Fife Whisky Festival is part of this resurgence and is reinforcing the kingdom’s status as a whisky destination.

Around 600 whisky lovers attended during the 2018 event, which was sponsored Bruce Stevenson Insurance.

Willie Rennie, North East Fife MSP, added: ‘Last year’s festival was packed with people from across Scotland tasting some of Scotland’s best whisky. It was wonderful to see a growing number of Fife brands feature too with the relatively new distilleries making their mark.’

Fife Whisky Festival was launched in 2018 by Ms Hazlehurst, founder of Kask Whisky, and Mrs Somerville, managing director of Angels’ Share Glass.

www.fifewhiskyfestival.com

www.brucestevenson.co.uk