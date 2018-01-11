Catering Scotland

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Celebrates Stellar 2017

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Celebrates Stellar 2017

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Celebrates Stellar 2017
January 11
14:55 2018
Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in Scotland and co-sponsors of the CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year Award, has announced a rise in turnover during a highly successful 2017.  The Edinburgh-based broker’s total income for the year to 30th August was £6.6m, against £6.4m during the previous twelve months.

Trading performance was boosted by a sharp rise in gross written premiums to £30m in the last year, while additional investment in staff recruitment meant that gross profit came in at £1.4m against £1.5m in 2015/16.

Headcount within the firm has now risen by 7% to a total of 93 employees, with the addition of senior corporate business development manager James Geekie, and Alexandra Richards in the Private Clients team. Additional staff were also brought in to handle claims, which is a key service area supported by seven staff along with an expansion in IT and marketing.

Commenting on the results, Edward Bruce, chief executive of Bruce Stevenson (pictured left alongside commercial director and CIS Excellence Awards advisory board member, Andrew Adam), said: ‘It has been an extremely positive year for us as we hit our targets and invest in the business through a number of strategic management appointments and customer service/support roles.

‘Together with our brand relaunch and new website which will be unveiled in the next few weeks, our immediate target is to hit double-digit growth again in the current financial year.

‘And as part of the work we undertake within Scotland’s food-and-drink sector, we are continuing our support of our nominated charity, FareShare, which collects in-date surplus food from retailers and producers and redistributes it to more than 450 charities and community groups.

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

 

business insurance scotlandcatering insurance scotlandcommercial insuranceschospitality insurance scotlandhotel insurance scotland
