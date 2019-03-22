With winter drawing to a close, many B&B and self-catering businesses are readying themselves for the start of what they hope will be a bumper year. Whether it’s a seasonal offering or a year-round business, it is important to ensure that the appropriate insurance arrangements have been made in advance of the season opening. Many operators rely entirely on the income generated from these businesses and an unexpected loss could drastically impact on their ability to trade.

Bruce Stevenson’s bespoke solution for B&B and self-catering properties allows businesses to trade knowing that, should the worst happen, we have you covered.

Cover varies for the two products but the following provisions apply to both policies

• Accidental damage, including damage by guests

• Liability to paying guests and employees

• Loss of income following damage to property

• Theft and malicious damage by guests

• In house claims department

• Exceptional cover at competitive premiums

As patrons of the Scottish Tourism Alliance and partners for business with the ASSC, Bruce Stevenson Insurance’s commitment to the sector is unrivalled.

For a free review of your business’s cover visit www.brucestevenson.co.uk