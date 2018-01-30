With research indicating that just over half of Scots are prepared to pay more for local produce – and that food tourism is now big business – Scotland Food & Drink’s Showcasing Scotland Regional events are aimed at helping food and drink buyers to connect with local producers and suppliers all over the country.

Registration is now open and the date has been set for the first in the series of one-day events aimed at increasing the use and availability of authentic, locally produced Scottish food and drink in cafes, restaurants, bars, venues and visitor attractions across the country.

Coinciding with Scottish Tourism Month, Showcasing Scotland Regional events will kick off at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday 7th March and will provide an exceptional opportunity to discover new and exciting suppliers.

The regional events will then move east to Tayside, the Highlands & Islands and the North-East.

For dates, online registration and more information, visit www.showcasing.scot.