CIS Excellence Awards sponsor, Caterer.com, has launched a brand-new Hospitality Redeployment Hub in a bid to assist the estimated 500,000 hospitality workers expected to lose their job due to COVID-19 crisis.

Created by Caterer.com, Hospitality Action and UKHospitality, the jobs hub features thousands of short-term roles in broad range of alternative sectors to help people find work.

Representing the industry’s most comprehensive response to its workers in terms of jobs, advice and support in the face of this crisis, the Hospitality Redeployment Hub, enables displaced hospitality workers to find work in a broad range of sectors currently in desperate need of short-term staff.

Jobs on the hub have been hand-picked across a range sectors from customer service (over 7,500 available roles), logistics (more than 8,000 driver vacancies) and cleaning (3,285 roles available). Positions include warehouse operatives, retail assistants and care assistants at employers including Lidl, Superdrug, Amazon, Hermes and Co-op.

Neil Pattison, Director at Caterer.com (pictured left), said: ‘While hospitality has been one of the worst-affected industries, the pandemic has seen the creation of thousands of essential new short-term roles, and the transferable skills of hospitality workers make many an ideal fit.

Research from Totaljobs has demonstrated that logistics have seen a 64% increase in vacancies, and health and pharmacy a 43% increase.

‘We at Caterer.com are acutely aware of the pressure everyone in the hospitality industry is facing and we’re doing everything we can to help through this devastating time. We’ve partnered with UKHospitality and Hospitality Action to make Caterer.com a jobs hub to help displaced hospitality staff find short-term employment in other sectors.

‘Our connection with Totaljobs and our unrivaled hospitality candidate database means we’re uniquely positioned to help. All hospitality employees in the UK can tap directly into this free service to search and apply for thousands of roles in sectors including retail, distribution and care.

‘The hospitality sector is resilient, as are its people. When the industry thrives again, Caterer.com along with our partners will help welcome these candidates back into the sector.’

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality (pictured left) added: ‘We want to give our fantastic workforce all the support we can to help them through this difficult period. Caterer.com and Hospitality Action have helped coordinate efforts at a very difficult time and this is another example of how the sector supports its own workers, who themselves are naturally very worried.

‘This initiative will help people find work in other sectors also feeling the strain until the hospitality sector is in a position to help pick up the pieces and bring our hard-working teams back together.’

CEO of Hospitality Action, Mark Lewis (pictured right), said: ‘We’re delighted to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Caterer.com and UKHospitality as they join forces to provide employment opportunities to many thousands of hospitality’s most vulnerable people.

‘This innovative solution will enable some of the people currently being awarded crisis grants by Hospitality Action to pay bills and feed their families. Employers can look forward to welcoming an army of highly trained, motivated, passionate and professional hospitality people to their ranks.’

Alongside the new hub for hospitality workers, Caterer.com is channeling funds, and volunteering hours and resources into industry charities including Hospitality Action who need significant additional help in order to extend their support to the growing number in the sector who are most in need.

The non-hospitality jobs now appearing on Caterer.com are powered by Totaljobs, one of the UK’s largest jobs boards which works with some of the UK’s biggest employers.

Visit www.caterer.com/jobs/healthcare-sector?page=2 for the full range of alternative vacancies.

www.caterer.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com