The shortlist has been announced for the Caterer.com People Awards 2017. Featuring a range of employers representing the diversity for which the sector is well known, it includes Hilton Worldwide, Compass Group, Rezidor Hotels, Green King, YO! Sushi, Dishoom, Sodexo and Liverpool FC.

Kathy Dyball of organisers Caterer.com said: ‘The biggest problem facing hospitality employers is without doubt the ongoing skills shortage, which is widely estimated to be reaching crisis level.

‘Companies must now invest and innovate to attract and retain the talent they so desperately need and that’s why these awards celebrate the finest hospitality employer initiatives in recruitment, development and retention.’

Headline sponsored by Octane HR Solutions, the Caterer.com People Awards will be held on 5th October at London’s Park Plaza Westminster. Winners will be announced across 13 categories, including:

Employee Engagement Programme

Employer Brand Campaign

Rewards and Benefits Initiatives

Learning & Development

On-Boarding Programme

Emerging Talent Initiative

Candidate Experience

Launch Campaign

Diversity

HR Team

In-House Recruitment Team

Leadership in Recruitment

Retention and Development

Ambassador to The Industry Award

Event details can be found here and bookings can be made by emailing awards@caterer.com. An essential date for employers and recruiters in the hospitality industry events calendar, the Caterer.com People Awards present the ideal opportunity to entertain colleagues, friends and teams for dinner with wine, entertainment and an evening of celebration hosted by the hilarious Katherine Ryan.

