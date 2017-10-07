Caterer.com People Awards 2017 Winners Announced
The winners of the 2017 Caterer.com People Awards have been announced. Hosted by comedienne Katherine Ryan (pictured left), the ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza and celebrated the finest programmes and initiatives in hospitality recruitment, retention and development.
Neil Pattison, Sales Director for Caterer.com (pictured right), said: ‘The landscape of the hospitality industry changes each year and recruiting and retaining the best talent remains a challenge. Our amazing winners demonstrated determination, ingenuity and invention, not only in finding new ways to recruit, but also in developing skills and very importantly, adapting to an ever-changing workforce.’
Winners included:
- Ambassador to the Industry: Philip Atkinson – Durham University Catering Department
- Candidate Experience Initiative: National Theatre
- Diversity: Compass Group
- Emerging Talent Initiative: Q Hotels
- Employee Engagement Programme: LEON Restaurants Ltd
- Employer Brand Campaign: Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants
- HR Team: Dorchester Hotel Ltd
- In-House Recruitment Team: Hilton
- Learning & Development Initiative: Brewhouse and Kitchen
- Launch Campaign: DISHOOM
- Leadership in Recruitment, Retention & Development: YO! Sushi
- On-Boarding Programme: LEON Restaurants Ltd.
- Rewards & Benefits: DISHOOM
Headline sponsor Octane HR Solutions were joined by category sponsors Admiral Recruitment, Catering Scotland, Core Recruitment, Detail 2 Leisure Recruitment, Good & Co, Hotelympia 2018, Off to Work, People Bank, Springboard and Talent Hive.
To view the gallery of photos from the event, visit http://tinyurl.com/y9r2obpd
