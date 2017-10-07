The winners of the 2017 Caterer.com People Awards have been announced. Hosted by comedienne Katherine Ryan (pictured left), the ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza and celebrated the finest programmes and initiatives in hospitality recruitment, retention and development.

Neil Pattison, Sales Director for Caterer.com (pictured right), said: ‘The landscape of the hospitality industry changes each year and recruiting and retaining the best talent remains a challenge. Our amazing winners demonstrated determination, ingenuity and invention, not only in finding new ways to recruit, but also in developing skills and very importantly, adapting to an ever-changing workforce.’

Winners included:

Ambassador to the Industry: Philip Atkinson – Durham University Catering Department

Candidate Experience Initiative: National Theatre

Diversity: Compass Group

Emerging Talent Initiative: Q Hotels

Emerging Talent Initiative: Employee Engagement Programme: LEON Restaurants Ltd

Employer Brand Campaign: Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants

HR Team: Dorchester Hotel Ltd

In-House Recruitment Team: Hilton

Learning & Development Initiative: Brewhouse and Kitchen

Launch Campaign: DISHOOM

Leadership in Recruitment, Retention & Development: YO! Sushi

On-Boarding Programme: LEON Restaurants Ltd.

Rewards & Benefits: DISHOOM

Headline sponsor Octane HR Solutions were joined by category sponsors Admiral Recruitment, Catering Scotland, Core Recruitment, Detail 2 Leisure Recruitment, Good & Co, Hotelympia 2018, Off to Work, People Bank, Springboard and Talent Hive.

www.caterer.com

To view the gallery of photos from the event, visit http://tinyurl.com/y9r2obpd