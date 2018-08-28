It’s the perennial problem facing chefs, caterers and restaurateurs throughout the sector; how to preserve the shelf life of the fresh Scottish produce upon which Scotland’s culinary scene depends?

Humitech Scotland has the answer. For the last 15 years, this unique product has been helping chefs to increase the length of time such ingredients can last in chilled stores before they either have to be served to customers or thrown away. Using panels containing natural minerals that control humidity levels, remove odours and absorb ethylene gas (the main ripening agent in fresh produce), Humitech helps operators to lengthen product lifespan, reduce wastage and increase profits. Found in just one location in the entire world (the USA’s Mojave Desert), the mineral itself is encased in special plastic panels that are supplied and changed on a monthly basis by Humitech Scotland. Adding nothing to power costs, the panels contain no chemicals, moving parts or batteries and so can often end up reducing an operator’s energy costs, as refrigerated units tend to work far more efficiently once installed.

Popular with establishments of all sizes and styles, the panels have gained a loyal following over the last decade-and-a-half, from chefs, foodservice managers and restaurants, to coffee shops, bakers, caterers and schools.

Current Humitech clients include the Atholl Palace in Pitlochry, the CIS Excellence Awards-nominated Balmoral in Edinburgh, Apex Hotels, Macdonald Hotels, the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, Clackmannanshire Council and Prestonfield House in the capital.

In these days of increased scrutiny on costs and waste, the question is – can you afford not to use Humitech?

HUMITECH SCOTLAND – THE RESULTS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES

‘As a chef with many years’ experience I was sceptical about the claims being made abut Humitech but I took up the offer of a trial and was quickly surprised by the improvement in the keeping quality of our tomatoes, mushrooms and leaves.

‘Moreover, after a few days, the walk-in unit was cooler and no longer suffered from condensation or odours. Overall, food wastage has been significantly reduced, along with our costs. When I became executive chef at the Atholl Palace, I immediately invited Humitech to install their panels once again. Needless to say, I have seen the same improvement here. With that in mind, I have would have no hesitation in recommending this product. Colin Masson, Executive Chef, The Atholl Palace, Pitlochry (left).

‘I’ve been using Humitech for 12 years. It is a brilliant product that keeps our food perfectly.’ Duncan Gibson, Head Chef, Glenfinnan House (pictured right).

‘Humitech promotes perfect maturity of the meat and, most importantly, a huge reduction in trim waste.’

Sandy Crombie, Crombie’s Butchers, Edinburgh (pictured far left with Jean-Christophe Novelli)

‘The Humitech panels have increased our profits and they more than pay for themselves.’ John Bain, Bains of Edinburgh (right of picture).

‘After 10 years it’s still hard for me to understand why it works so well. All I know is that they keep the fridges dry and the food in perfect condition. Humitech works a treat.’ Jeff Bland, Executive Chef, The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh (pictured right).