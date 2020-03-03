Catering Scotland

CateringScotland.com Partners With Xpressjobs For A One-Stop Hospitality Shop

March 03
23:31 2020
CateringScotland.com has announced a partnership with Xpressjobs, a new online community where people can learn about the hospitality sector, apply for roles in a range of sectors and keep up to date with the latest industry news. With regular job postings and interactive posts, there’s something for everyone.

Xpressjobs.co.uk offers jobs in the following areas:

Visit www.xpressjobs.co.uk for content creation, free editorial postings and a wide range of industry roles.

 

 

Catering jobs ScotlandHospitality jobs scotlandhotel jobs scotlandScottish catering jobsScottish catering newsscottish hospitality jobsScottish hospitality newsXpress jobsXpress recruitmentxpressjobs.co.uk
