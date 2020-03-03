CateringScotland.com Partners With Xpressjobs For A One-Stop Hospitality Shop
March 03
23:31 2020
CateringScotland.com has announced a partnership with Xpressjobs, a new online community where people can learn about the hospitality sector, apply for roles in a range of sectors and keep up to date with the latest industry news. With regular job postings and interactive posts, there’s something for everyone.
Xpressjobs.co.uk offers jobs in the following areas:
- Apprenticeships
- Chefs
- Contract Catering
- Facility Management
- Finance & Support Services
- Head Office Support
- Hotels
- Leisure, Health & Spa
- Operations
- Pubs & Bar
- Restaurant
- Retail
- Sales & Marketing
- Skilled Trades
- Temp, Interim & Seasonal Jobs
- Tours and Visitor Attractions
- Venue, Attractions & Entertainment
- HR, Learning and Development and Training
Visit www.xpressjobs.co.uk for content creation, free editorial postings and a wide range of industry roles.
