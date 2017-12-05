CIS Excellence Hospitality Educator Award sponsor, CH&Co Group, has today announced a merger with the events-catering company, Concerto Group.

According to CH&CO Group management, the move allows the business to offer clients a one-stop shop which meets all event requirements, from venue finding and booking to catering, production and entertainment.

Combining the resources and expertise of these companies will strengthen our reach and competitive edge, realising new growth potential in both conference centres and large-scale arenas as well as the hotel sector.

Concerto Group’s CEO, Adam Elliott (pictured above left with CH&Co Group’s CEO, Bill Toner) will continue to head up the business and its brands which include The Lampery restaurant, a new food-and-beverage venture with Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels.

CH&Co Group’s CEO, Bill Toner, believes the deal is a positive move for the two organisations: ‘Both are well-known and respected players, bringing a great mix of talent, expertise, creativity, resources and assets to the table,’ he said. ‘It is also great news for our clients, too, as we’ll be able to offer additional services such as team building events and specialist party and event options in locations around the country.

Concerto Group’s Adam Elliott added: ‘As we enter the busiest time of the year for the events industry, our clients will enjoy the great food and service upon which our reputation was built. We will be working closely with our new colleagues to pool resources and expertise in order to capitalise on the new growth potential available to us. ‘

The development increases the Group’s portfolio to more than 750 sites across the UK and Ireland, employing more than 6,000 people.

www.chandco.net

www.cis-excellenceawards.com