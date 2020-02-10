To mark National Apprenticeship Week 2020, CH&CO has launched the Grow With Us Apprenticeship Academy in a bid to confirm the company’s commitment to the development of new and existing team members.

Liam Hatcher, Head of Learning & Development, CH&CO, said: ‘We want to inspire the next generation of chefs, hospitality professionals and industry leaders and the Grow With Us Apprenticeships offer our people the opportunity to develop personally and professionally.

‘By partnering with some of the industry’s best apprenticeship providers, we’re giving our teams both guidance and tools to help them innovate and grow.’

Supporting employees from apprentice to board level and enabling them to grow across a range of sectors and roles, the CH&CO Apprenticeship Academy includes:

Chefs Academy: Supporting chefs at every stage of their career and attracting and developing new talent to fill the skills gap

Service Academy: Developing confident hospitality professionals with world-class customer service

Business Academy: Championing development opportunities across the business’ support functions from accounting and law to marketing and HR

Leadership Academy: Offering our future leaders development opportunities that challenge them and help fulfill their career goals

Each apprenticeship features mentoring, on- and off-job training, and a focus on key areas such as, safeguarding, social and ethical awareness, diversity and inclusion, and health and well-being.

A new online CH&CO Grow With Us Apprenticeship Academy prospectus has been launched across the business, which operates in more than 1,000 sites and employs more than 10,000 people, to inspire team members to join the academy or offer an apprenticeship in their part of the business.

Terry Waldron, CO at CH&CO, added: ‘Our focus on developing and supporting our people never stops. From the chefs and on-site teams serving our customers to our people working in our offices supporting our operations and clients, the CH&CO Grow With Us Apprenticeship Academy gives our teams access to a diverse range of development opportunities that allows them to explore and fulfill their goals.’

www.chandcogroup.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/national-apprenticeship-week-2020