CIS Excellence Awards sponsors CH&CO have reported a 19% increase in annual turnover to £286m for year ending 31 December 2018.

The latest results for CH&Co Catering Group (Holdings) Ltd, lodged at Companies House earlier this month, show a £46m increase in turnover from 2017 to 2018 and an increase in profits to £17.2m EBITDA, representing 6% of turnover.

In contrast to previous years, there was no merger and acquisition activity in 2018 but the integration of the 2017 mergers with Harbour & Jones and Concerto Group was completed.

Bill Toner, Chief Executive of CH&CO (pictured left), said: Last year was another strong year for CH&CO and all of the M&A growth of previous years was successfully bedded in. We introduced a simplified group structure and undertook a complete re-brand to focus on seven core areas, including workplaces, destinations, events, livery, venues, education and healthcare. The performance of the company continues to be strong and we have a good track record of growing our business through merging with like-minded companies.

‘Economic uncertainty, particularly surrounding Brexit, continues to be a challenge but we are a resilient company in a resilient industry and I am confident that we can weather any storms that may come our way.

‘Of course, 2019 has also been an exciting year for us so far with the merging of our Scottish business with Stirling-based Inspire Catering (pictured above), and last month’s acquisition of Gather & Gather and Creativevents from Mitie.’

