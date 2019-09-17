Catering Scotland

CH&CO Reports Strong Results Despite Brexit Uncertainty

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

CH&CO Reports Strong Results Despite Brexit Uncertainty

CH&CO Reports Strong Results Despite Brexit Uncertainty
September 17
17:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CIS Excellence Awards sponsors CH&CO have reported a 19% increase in annual turnover to £286m for year ending  31 December 2018.

The latest results for CH&Co Catering Group (Holdings) Ltd, lodged at Companies House earlier this month, show a £46m increase in turnover from 2017 to 2018 and an increase in profits to £17.2m EBITDA, representing 6% of turnover.

In contrast to previous years, there was no merger and acquisition activity in 2018 but the integration of the 2017 mergers with Harbour & Jones and Concerto Group was completed.

CH&Co CEO, Bill Toner

Bill Toner, Chief Executive of CH&CO (pictured left), said: Last year was another strong year for CH&CO and all of the M&A growth of previous years was successfully bedded in. We introduced a simplified group structure and undertook a complete re-brand to focus on seven core areas, including workplaces, destinations, events, livery, venues, education and healthcare. The performance of the company continues to be strong and we have a good track record of growing our business through merging with like-minded companies.

‘Economic uncertainty, particularly surrounding Brexit, continues to be a challenge but we are a resilient company in a resilient industry and I am confident that we can weather any storms that may come our way.

‘Of course, 2019 has also been an exciting year for us so far with the merging of our Scottish business with Stirling-based Inspire Catering (pictured above), and last month’s acquisition of Gather & Gather and Creativevents from Mitie.’

www.chandcogroup.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

Tags
CH&Cocontract catering scotland contract caterers scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.