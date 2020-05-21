Seafood Scotland launched its first Masterclass series this week, sharing seafood skills with professional chefs around Scotland. Over 150 chefs from restaurants, hotels, colleges, and foodservice businesses have signed up for the series, hosted by CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member Roy Brett, with tutorials led by CJ Jackson from Billingsgate and the Seafood School.

Offering furloughed chefs the chance to develop and improve their seafood preparation skills for when they’re back in the kitchen, yesterday’s masterclass focused on round-fish, with subsequent sessions on 27th May and 3rd June exploring shellfish and flatfish.

Chefs who missed the first session are welcome to sign up for the remaining two.

Roy Brett commented: ‘Even after 32 years in the industry I still have things to learn and the masterclasses have attracted such a diverse audience, from two-Star Michelin chefs, to colleges, hotels and independent restaurants. Scotland has such a wealth of talent waiting to return to its kitchens!’

In addition to the practical tips across a range of species in the category, topics covered include seasonality, sustainability, sourcing seafood and how to improve margins.

Clare Dean, Trade Marketing Manager for Seafood Scotland, added: ‘We wanted to offer support to those in the industry who are keen to keep their skills sharp in anticipation of returning to the kitchen.

‘We’re thrilled that so many chefs are interested to learn more about using Scottish seafood in their kitchens.’

‘The foodservice sector is a vital part of the seafood supply chain, forming a key route to market for a significant proportion of domestically landed seafood. It is therefore important that we continue to engage with chefs, as they are our advocates on the front line, making a plentiful range of seafood accessible for consumers.’

Chefs wishing to attend the remaining two sessions should register online at:

www.seafoodscotland.org

www.cis-excellenceawards.com