New research from CIS Excellence Awards principal sponsor, Caterer.com, has revealed that more than half of pub, bar, hotel and restaurant groups are already starting to feel the knock-on effects of the Brexit vote.

As the industry prepares for its busiest time of the year, more than a third (35%) of hospitality businesses have admitted they will be short-staffed over the holiday period as Brexit takes its toll on experienced EU workers.

According to the research, over a quarter of businesses have been unable to fill Christmas roles due to a lack of available candidates, and more than one in five (22%) have lost valuable EU staff who have already left the UK following the vote in June 2016. Moreover, higher produce and supplier costs have led 11% of hospitality businesses to pass these onto customers.

Neil Pattison, director at Caterer.com (pictured right), said: ‘The implications of the impending exit from the EU have already started to have an impact on the hospitality industry, with increased supplier costs, departing experienced staff and a dearth of available local talent to fill seasonal roles.

‘With the industry equating for seven percent of UK jobs, we currently rely heavily on staff from EU member states. As more staff make the decision to cut loose from the UK now before new visa restrictions are put in place, the Christmas season will be a time when Britons experience first hand the growing impact of Brexit on the hospitality industry.’

Meanwhile, over 10% of hospitality businesses say they fear they may have to charge more for Christmas parties in order to account for staff and increased supplier costs, while one in six have had to stop taking Christmas party bookings due to a lack of staff.

‘All that being said, the hospitality industry continues to experience increased growth levels,’ added Neil. ‘We have already seen an increase in demand for local hospitality talent where job listings are up by almost 30% this year alone.

‘We are working to help attract and retain valuable talent in order to meet increased demand. For those who are considering a career move, particularly in the retail sector which has been hit with job losses due to high street closures and online retailers, the hospitality industry offers exciting career prospects.

‘Many of the customer service skills acquired in other industries are easily transferable to a role in hospitality, and employers offer on-the-job training that allows you to earn while you learn.’

