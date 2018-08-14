Auchrannie Resort on the Isle of Arran has celebrated its 30th birthday. The CIS Training and Employee Retention Award-winning organisation, which opened as a 12-bed guest house in 1988, now comprises 85 bedrooms, luxury lodges, leisure centres, restaurants, a destination spa, outdoor adventure centre and children’s playbarn.

The business famously completed the transition into employee ownership last year, became an accredited living wage employer this April and employs over 160 staff.

Linda Johnston, co-founder and managing director, said: ‘When we first opened the doors back in 1988, I don’t think anyone imagined we would be where we are today. What has been achieved is result of the huge amount of work that has been put in over the past 30 years. Now is a good time thank again everyone who has played a part in making Auchrannie what it is; employees, suppliers, the community and of course our guests, each of whom has helped us evolve.’

