Fishers Laundry Group has opened a new head office in Cupar. The CIS Excellence Awards supporting sponsors who provide laundering and rental services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors, currently operates from seven sites across Scotland and the North of England.

The new facility, named Edenfields, will house 14 administrative staff and management.

Linda McCurdy (pictured second from right), chief executive of K-Bro Linen Systems, which acquired Fishers earlier this year, was joined by Fife’s Provost, Jim Leishman (pictured far left), Willie Rennie MSP (pictured far right); and Fishers’ Managing Director, Michael Jones (pictured second from left).

Ms McCurdy said: ‘Fishers occupies an important place in the UK laundry market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to create a new head office facility that reflects our position as a modern laundry business.’

Managing director, Michael Jones, added: ‘Our new head office provides modern accommodation for our central services team alongside the conferencing and meeting facilities that are essential to running our business.’

