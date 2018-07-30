Catering Scotland

CIS Awards Sponsor Fishers Laundry Group Opens New Cupar HQ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

CIS Awards Sponsor Fishers Laundry Group Opens New Cupar HQ

CIS Awards Sponsor Fishers Laundry Group Opens New Cupar HQ
July 30
12:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fishers Laundry Group has opened a new head office in Cupar. The CIS Excellence Awards supporting sponsors who provide laundering and rental services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors, currently operates from seven sites across Scotland and the North of England.

The new facility, named Edenfields, will house 14 administrative staff and management.

Linda McCurdy (pictured second from right), chief executive of K-Bro Linen Systems, which acquired Fishers earlier this year, was joined by Fife’s Provost, Jim Leishman (pictured far left), Willie Rennie MSP (pictured far right); and Fishers’ Managing Director, Michael Jones (pictured second from left).

Ms McCurdy said: ‘Fishers occupies an important place in the UK laundry market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to create a new head office facility that reflects our position as a modern laundry business.’

Managing director, Michael Jones, added: ‘Our new head office provides modern accommodation for our central services team alongside the conferencing and meeting facilities that are essential to running our business.’

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

www.fisherslaundrygroup.co.uk

 

Tags
CIS Excellence Award sponsorsCIS Excellence Awardsfishers laundryFishers Laundry Services
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.