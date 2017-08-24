CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year finalist, Ardanaiseig, has announced a ban mobile phones in its dining room, in an attempt to help children connect with their parents and bring families closer together. The hotel is believed to be the first such establishment in Scotland to introduce such a ban.

General manager, Bronwyn Smith, said: ‘Mobile phones have no place in a restaurant and can get in the way of family time.

‘Our hotel would like to encourage laughter and chatter and we think this ban will promote good, old-fashioned table conversation.’

Recent surveys had shown that the average adult in the UK spends nearly nine hours each day on media and communication and that almost half of 18-24-year-olds check their phone in the middle of the night.

‘Mealtimes offer the chance for families to converse and share experiences; the only distractions should be the breathtaking views or the sight of local wildlife scampering across the lawns.

Set on the banks of Loch Awe in 120 acres of wooded grounds at Kilchrenan near Taynuilt, Ardanaiseig was a finalist in the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards and was named the most romantic country house hotel in Scotland by this year’s UK Good Hotel Guide.

The proposed new ban is due to come into effect on 5th October.

