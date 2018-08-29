Catering Scotland

CIS Excellence Award-Winning Windlestraw Hotel Collects VisitScotland Quality Assurance Award

August 29
11:51 2018
A former CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year in the Scottish Borders has picked up a VisitScotland quality assurance accolade.

John and Sylvia’s Matthews’s (pictured, centre) six-bedroom Windlestraw, an Edwardian manor at Walkerburn, near Galashiels, has secured the organisation’s five-star gold quality assurance award for serviced accommodation businesses. It is the only restaurant of its kind in the Borders to have achieved such an award.

In being awarded the CIS Excellence Award in 2017 and a Taste Our Best award for its use of local Scottish produce, proprietors John and Sylvia Matthews are now recognised among the best in Scotland.

Paula Ward, regional leadership director for VisitScotland, said: ‘Our quality assurance scheme helps aims to recognise and reward the entire visitor experience. It is about investing in your business, driving quality and creating jobs to ensure that visitors view Scotland as a must-visit, must-return destination.

John and Sylvia’s restaurant with rooms is a shining example of the quality experience on offer in the Scottish Borders.’

www.windlestraw.co.uk

www.visitscotland.com
www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

CIS Excellence AwardsShowcasing Scotland 2018taste our bestVisitScotlandwindlestraw
