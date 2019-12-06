HRC Recruitment has appointed CIS Excellence Awards Board member, Matthew Brown, to spearhead the firm’s expansion into the hospitality and healthcare markets.

Joining the independent recruitment consultancy from his role as regional director at ASA Recruitment, Matthew (pictured) is a trained chef with two decades’ experience in recruitment.

Based at HRC’s Glasgow headquarters, his appointment marks the first time HRC Recruitment has offered recruitment services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors. He said: ‘There’s a lot of crossover between healthcare and hospitality,’ he said. ‘They run very closely together and the demand for quality staff has seldom been higher. HRC has a strong reputation, brand and culture and I look forward to building a strong business and team in the years to come.’

Hilary Roberts, chief executive of HRC Recruitment, added: ‘Our strategy continues to be about diversifying the business in terms of geography, the services we can offer and the sectors in which we operate, and Matt is one of the best-known faces in the sectors in which he operates.’

