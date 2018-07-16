CIS Awards judge Gary Maclean visited Clydebank High School last week as part of West Dunbartonshire’s summer activities programme.

The visit with Scotland’s National Chef, who works closely with CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsors, Brakes Scotland, was part of Meals & More and Children in Scotland’s Food, Families, Futures programme (FFF) which aims to engage children and their parents in learning about cooking nutritious meals on a budget.

Raising awareness of the benefits of home-cooked meals and highlighting the value of using fresh produce, the summer programme aims to provide children and young people with a range of fun activities they can enjoy with their friends and families.

The high-profile Glasgow chef – himself a father of five – is a a senior chef lecturer at the City of Glasgow College is keen to promote healthy school dinners and healthy diets: ‘I know only too well how financially challenging it can be for parents over the school holidays.

‘The meals I have prepared are easy and quick to make and I hope my visit has helped raise awareness of the benefits of buying fresh products for both the children and their parents. In doing so I’m aiming to raise awareness of the importance of enjoying a balanced diet, especially during the summer holidays when children spend more time eating at home.’

During the visit, families were shown how to make chicken katsu curry and coconut panna cotta with pineapple compote for pudding.

Councillor Karen Conaghan, Convener of Educational Services, said: ‘As a Council we are committed to improving the health of residents and if we can educate our young people with the support of their parents and carers about the benefits of eating fresh food, this will have a positive long-term impact on their health and wellbeing.’

Jackie Brock, Chief Executive of Children in Scotland, added: ‘Gary is a fantastic ambassador for food education and does a great job supporting children and families at Clydebank. Our FFF programme recognises that the summer holidays can be a time of great pressure for families and his input is another example of how we can challenge food poverty together.’

Pem Hulusi, Programme Manager for Brakes’ Meals & More programme, concluded: ‘Alongside the award-winning Meals & More holiday provision charity, we at Brakes Scotland continue to connect industry and chef endorsements to support families, children and communities in providing the highest quality food experiences.’

