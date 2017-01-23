The CIS Excellence Awards has this week announced the arrival of two new members of the Advisory Board.

Federation of Chefs Scotland President, Kevin MacGillivray, and ‘UK Masterchef: The Professionals’ winner, Gary Maclean, accepted invitations to join the independent panel of experts tasked with appraising the entries.

City of Glasgow College senior chef-lecturer Gary, 45, beat nearly 50 other professional chefs after seven weeks of culinary challenges in the BBC TV show.

The 45-year-old father-of-six said he was surprised to have been asked to join the Advisory Board: ‘It’s an honour; I’ve looked up to others members throughout my career and I’ve been asked to join at the most exciting time for food in Scotland in my whole career. With a career spanning stints as head chef in Glasgow’s Yes and October restaurants, in addition to extensive work for the GI Group of bars and restaurants, Gary is now noticing an upturn in the popularity of culinary careers in Scotland:

‘Edinburgh has been a guiding light for more than 10 years and now, there are many young chefs opening up restaurants all over the country, especially in Glasgow, and the food is often magnificent.’

What will Kevin be looking for as a judge? ‘People who are pushing the boat out, rewriting the rules, being adventurous, putting their heads above the parapet and going beyond the accolades they already have.’

He added: ‘The CIS Awards is a massive night in the hospitality calendar’ it’s one of the key events of the year with a special atmosphere.’

Others on the Advisory Board include, among others: Wendy Barrie; Stephen Carter; James Thomson and Yvonne Traynor. You can see the full line-up here:

As Scotland’s annual competition combining the catering, hospitality and tourism industries, the CIS Excellence Awards are seen as the ultimate accolade for Scottish hotels, restaurants, gastro pubs, chefs and other organisations. Entries for the CIS Excellence Awards 2017 close on 10th March. The presentation dinner will be held on Thursday 25th May at the Glasgow Hilton. Visit www.cis-excellenceawards.com to enter.

The new members of the CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board are:

Kevin MacGillivray, Regional Executive Chef, Macdonald Hotels & FCS President

Having worked in the catering industry for more than 30 years, Kevin (pictured right) joins the CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board at a time when chefs’ skills are more important than ever. Known for his tenure as executive chef at Ballathie House Hotel in Perthshire, he consistently achieved high standards and sought to mentor young talent for the Scottish catering industry.

A previous recipient of the Scottish Chef of the Year and Flavour of Scotland Awards, he joined the board of the Federation of Chefs Scotland in 1999, taking up the role of President a decade later.

Well-versed in culinary contests, first as an integral member and now director of the Scottish culinary team, Kevin has also served as a judge of various competitions including ScotHot’s World Culinary Grand Prix and has just been appointed the only A-class judge in Scotland by World Chefs.

As a director of VisitScotland’s former EatScotland quality scheme, he visited a broad spectrum of establishments around the country, assessing and advising on standards, helping each operator to make improvements within their business. A series of senior managerial and consultancy roles followed and he currently serves as regional executive chef for MacDonald Hotels looking after five of the company’s flagship establishments.

www.scottishchefs.com

Gary MacLean, Senior Lecturer, City of Glasgow College

A highly motivated educator with over 15 years’ teaching and two decades’ competition experience, Gary’s ethos in culinary education is aimed at putting the learner first.

Previously executive chef for two of Scotland’s largest restaurant companies, Gary has also worked in various demanding events with teams of students, including the British Open 2012-2014, the Scottish Chefs’ Conference 2011-2014 and Glasgow 2014. A past victor of the Brakes Student Challenge, Nestlé’s Toque d’Or and the Royal Canapé Competition at Buckingham palace, most recently he represented Scotland in the Nations’ Cup USA, helping to win it for the second time.

A culinary arts coach with World Skills, he won Chef Lecturer of the Year at the Craft Guild Awards and is the current UK Masterchef: The Professionals champion.

www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk