Two charities that benefit from the annual CIS Excellence Awards fundraising raffle have pledged to donate their share of monies raised this year to the Manchester Arena Families Fund after the bombing on 22nd May. Both HIT Scotland and the Federation of Chefs Scotland have offered to forego their collections and instead have pledged them to the appropriate body tasked with collecting and distributing charitable funds for victims and families of those affected by the atrocity on 22nd May. CIS Excellence Awards Board Chairman Neil Thomson (pictured below), said: ‘Given the circumstances this year we felt it only fair that we donated our share of the charity raffle to help the families affected by this awful event.

HIT Scotland Chief Executive David Cochrane added: ‘Like the Federation, we too felt it necessary to help those in dire, urgent need and we couldn’t stand by and do nothing. We are delighted to help the families affected by this awful incident.’

www.scottishchefs.com. www.hitscotland.co.uk. www.cis-excellenceawards.com