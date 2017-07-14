Catering Scotland

CIS Excellence Charities Pledge Cash to Manchester Families Fund

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

CIS Excellence Charities Pledge Cash to Manchester Families Fund

CIS Excellence Charities Pledge Cash to Manchester Families Fund
July 14
07:12 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Two charities that benefit from the annual CIS Excellence Awards fundraising raffle have pledged to donate their share of monies raised this year to the Manchester Arena Families Fund after the bombing on 22nd May. Both HIT Scotland and the Federation of Chefs Scotland have offered to forego their collections and instead have pledged them to the appropriate body tasked with collecting and distributing charitable funds for victims and families of those affected by the atrocity on 22nd May. CIS Excellence Awards Board Chairman Neil Thomson (pictured below), said: ‘Given the circumstances this year we felt it only fair that we donated our share of the charity raffle to help the families affected by this awful event.Neil crop

HIT Scotland Chief Executive David Cochrane added: ‘Like the Federation, we too felt it necessary to help those in dire, urgent need and we couldn’t stand by and do nothing. We are delighted to help the families affected by this awful incident.’

 

www.scottishchefs.comwww.hitscotland.co.ukwww.cis-excellenceawards.com

Tags
Chefs scottishCIS Excellence AwardsFederation of Chefs ScotlandHIT Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by Click Web Consulting

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.