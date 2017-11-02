CIS Excellence Awards Hospitality Educator sponsor, CH&Co Group, has announced a new partnership with Mark Sargeant in an effort to build on the contract caterer’s development and motivation of its chefs and teams.

Supporting the company across its portfolio of business-and-industry, heritage, leisure, education and healthcare sector businesses, Mark will help with menu development, training, culinary communications, team engagement and motivation.

As a champion of nurturing talent, the award-winning chef will also be offering CH&Co’s own chefs the opportunity to complete stages at his various establishments, including his flagship restaurant, Rocksalt.

Bill Toner, CH&Co Group’s Chief Executive (pictured right), said: ‘Mark is an incredibly talented chef whose experience, vision and style is a fantastic fit for our business.

‘He will work well with us at all levels inspiring our kitchen teams to innovate and develop their own careers.’

Mark (pictured centre), added: ‘The thing that excites me most is how many different businesses there are in the CH&Co Group. Each has its own challenges and I’m looking forward to developing talent in all areas.’

www.chandco.net

www.cis-excellenceawards.com