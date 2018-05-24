CIS Excellence Awards sponsors CH&CO Group have launched a simplified corporate structure that will operate across the UK with a new logo and brand identity (pictured below). Following an extensive review, CH&Co’s 20-plus brands are to be replaced with defined operating sectors: CH&CO Workplaces; CH&CO Destinations; CH&CO Venues; CH&CO Events; CH&CO Education; and CH&CO Livery.

From next month, all new tenders will be bid for under the new branding and it is anticipated that existing business, which holds a Royal Warrant, will transition to the new identity by October.

CH&CO Chief Executive, Bill Toner said (pictured above): ‘We’ve been through a period of major change, driven by both organic growth and significant merger activity which has taken us to a £300m business. Our new strategic partnerships have created a group structure with a large portfolio of brands and some areas of crossover, so this restructure and re-brand is a logical next step.

‘From talking to clients, consultants and our own people, it was clear that our group structure needed clarification and simplification to define the marketplaces in which we operate.

‘Our re-branding plan has been well received, mainly because it defines who CH&CO is and what we represent.

‘Essentially our clients want to continue to deal with the same people and continue to enjoy the service quality and innovation that we’ve always delivered – and that will continue to happen.’

www.chandcogroup.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com