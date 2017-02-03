CIS Excellence Patisserie Chef of the Year finalist Helen Vass shares why she believes it’s so important to offer special-occasion desserts on menus…

I use Callebaut chocolate a lot in the restaurant. The standard is so high, the taste is always consistent and the guests are really happy with the end result.

My signature dessert combines milk, dark and white chocolate, and is as appealing to the eye as it is to the palate. The chocolate entremets have all the different elements inside the one dessert. Because of this, we can charge a premium to guests which they don’t mind paying as they’re getting something really different that they won’t get elsewhere.

Being the only pastry chef in the restaurant I have to forward-plan, so this dessert is ideal because I can have all the different elements stored in the freezer and I just put it all together with the mousse.

When we send out the special occasion desserts to our guests – whether it’s the entremets or the piped messaging – it creates a really special moment for them. They’re more likely to remember their visit to the restaurant and hopefully they’ll come back again in future.

As well as providing quality ingredients, Callebaut’s support structure is second to none. There are always answers to my questions and I’ll always find what I need. Because of this I’m keen for other operators to realise the benefits that Callebaut chocolate can bring to a business.

Helen Vass is Head Pastry Chef at Number 16, Glasgow.

