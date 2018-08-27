The co-sponsor of the CIS Excellence Restaurant of the Year Award, Olleco, has raised £100,000 to support Hospitality Action (HA), the charity which aims to transform the lives of people from the catering and hospitality sector.

HA’s chief executive, Mark Lewis (pictured left), said: ‘We offer lifelines to people who work or have worked in hospitality and find themselves in difficulty or crisis, but we can only do this with the support of the industry we serve. ‘I’m proud of all the people and businesses that help us, none more so than Olleco, one of our staunchest champions.’

One such individual in need was Simon Holwell (pictured centre), formerly a pastry chef for for Maison Blanc until he was paralysed by a spinal infection. When he needed a lightweight wheelchair, Hospitality Action stepped in to source and pay for one for him.

Olleco’s CEO, Robert Behan (pictured right), added: ‘Our business depends on people in the hospitality industry and we are dedicated to giving something back to them when they fall on hard times. Our customers can take real satisfaction from the fact we’re not just safeguarding the environment – we’re also helping to look after our colleagues and friends now and into the future.’

Collecting used cooking oil and food waste and transforming it into biofuels, energy and fertiliser, Ollecco uses the latest recovery technologies to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

