CIS Excellence Awards sponsor, Tilda, is due to unveil its most ambitious advertising campaign to date as part of a significant investment in the company.

Inspired by the access that food provides to help people to explore new cultures, the ‘Tildalicious’ campaign is encouraging everyone – chefs included – to seek out, celebrate and discover the endless culinary possibilities that start with rice.

On air from mid-October, the new creative is, according to Tilda’s head of foodservice, Annette Coggins, a vibrant celebration of British food culture: ‘Tildalicious’ brings to life the culinary journey of different Tilda rice grains through the hands of real-life home chefs and foodies from all over the world, via their UK kitchens,’ she said.

‘It represents our biggest brand campaign yet and aims to celebrate our natural positioning at the heart of food cultures and communities. No other food or brand spans as many global cuisines or kitchens as Tilda and we want to share our story and the journey taken by our grains.

‘Tildalicious’ is, essentially, a voyage of discovery.’

The new TV advertisement runs from 20th October until the end of November and in the coming months Tilda Foodservice will be launching a series of recipes, activities and chef events in celebration of ‘Tildalicious’.

The CIS Excellence Awards open for entries on 14th January and close on 22nd February. The awards ceremony takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Thursday 30th May 2019.

