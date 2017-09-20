Catering Scotland

September 20
11:26 2017
CIS Excellence Award-winning Hickory have swept the board at last night’s inaugural Scottish Women in Hospitality and Tourism Awards in Glasgow.

Picking up accolades for Best Place to Work for Women, Rising Star and Venue Manager of the Year, the Edinburgh-based firm continued its success after scooping the CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award earlier this year.

Commenting on the company’s achievement, Hickory’s deputy managing director, Stephanie Stubbs (pictured centre with, L-R, Nicole Sullivan and Dawn Balfour) said: ‘Women are central to this industry yet less than 10% of the workforce make it to senior management roles; Hickory set out to change this we are committed to bringing young women up the ranks to achieve their potential.’

Established to celebrate the achievements of women working in the industry, the event was held at the Hilton Glasgow and was attended by Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs.

