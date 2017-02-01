The former owners of the Isle of Eriska, Hotel, Spa & Island, has announced the resort is under new ownership. The Buchanan-Smith family, who have lived on the island since the 1970s, will no longer involved in the day-to-day operation of the hotel or island. The 300-acre private island at Benderloch, near Oban, includes a 25-bedroom five-star Relais & Chateaux hotel (pictured) with a Michelin-Star restaurant, golf course, nature reserve and spa. The sale to the Hong-Kong-based Creation Gem was agreed last August. The new owners have committed to a significant investment towards the future of the island, with the construction of four new Hilltop Reserves already underway and planned renovations to the main house in the pipeline.

General manager Gordon Cartwright, said: ‘Eriska is about providing an island getaway that is totally unique. As General Manager I’m committed to preserving the Buchanan-Smith family legacy that has made this resort an icon of hospitality for over four decades.’

In 2010 the hotel was named the CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year.

www.cis-excellenceawards.com