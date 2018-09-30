Catering Scotland

CIS Excellence-Winning The Adamson Restaurant Appoints New Head Chef

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

CIS Excellence-Winning The Adamson Restaurant Appoints New Head Chef

CIS Excellence-Winning The Adamson Restaurant Appoints New Head Chef
September 30
07:24 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends
A former CIS Excellence Restaurant of the Year in St Andrews has appointed Mat Majer as head chef. The Adamson in St Andrews, which picked up the top CIS accolade in 2015 just three years after opening, recruited Mat from BABA in Edinburgh, where he was stationed since it opened at the Principal Charlotte Square Hotel.

According to Adamson owner Julie Lewis, he replaces Stewart Macaulay and will oversee the entire chef operation at two-AA Rosette restaurant in the city’s South Street and is expected to introduce a new Market Menu offering from next month.

Commenting on his new role, Majer (pictured above) said: ‘I’m working in a restaurant where I have the opportunity to put my mark on the menus and create some amazing dishes, inspired by the St Andrew’s setting.’

Julie Lewis, owner of The Adamson added: ‘With a brilliant track record within the Scottish restaurant scene, Mat is a welcome addition to our team and we are already impressed with his creativity.’

 
The Adamson restaurant and bar will also launch a series of new food offerings this Autumn including a brunch and bar menu for their cocktail bar. 
Tags
Restaurant of the Yearthe adamson restaurantThe Adamson St Andrewsthe cis excellence awards
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.