According to Adamson owner Julie Lewis, he replaces Stewart Macaulay and will oversee the entire chef operation at two-AA Rosette restaurant in the city’s South Street and is expected to introduce a new Market Menu offering from next month.

Commenting on his new role, Majer (pictured above) said: ‘I’m working in a restaurant where I have the opportunity to put my mark on the menus and create some amazing dishes, inspired by the St Andrew’s setting.’

Julie Lewis, owner of The Adamson added: ‘With a brilliant track record within the Scottish restaurant scene, Mat is a welcome addition to our team and we are already impressed with his creativity.’