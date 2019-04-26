The CIS Excellence Restaurant of the Year 2018 has been sold to Scots-born hotelier, Gordon Campbell Gray.

Now forming part of The Wee Hotel Company – the entrepreneur’s new hotel and restaurant collection – the iconic establishment at Colbost on the Isle of Skye will retain its philosophy and all staff.

Current owners Shirley and Eddie Spear, who reopened the Three Chimneys in 1985, will remain indirectly involved with the business for a transitional period. Shirley said: ‘We have now reached a point in our lives where we want to travel more and work a little less. Our focus has been on finding the right person who shares our vision for what The Three Chimneys can develop further for the long-term future, and we are pleased to have found that person in Gordon.

‘We know The Three Chimneys, The House Over-By and our team will be in great hands.’

www.cis-excellenceawards.com