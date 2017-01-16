The CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year has announced his intention to launch two new ventures and triple his workforce. Adam Newth, who currently owns the two-AA-Rosette Tayberry Restaurant in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, is due to take over the catering at Kinnettles Castle at Forfar following its transformation into a wedding-and-private-events venue. This April he will also launch a second Tayberry restaurant within the new Kinettles hotel in St Andrews.

Having scooped the inaugural Young Chef of the Year title in the CIS Excellence Awards in 2016, the 26-year-old chef-proprietor (pictured) has also called on others in the restaurant business to put themselves in the limelight by competing for industry accolades: ‘Winning competitions gives your business a buzz, he said. ‘It gives you as the owner and also the staff the reassurance that you’re doing a lot of things right and it indicates to the outside world you’re a trusted brand. You get the wind behind you and it boosts your profile. Readers say I must try that place!’

Success certainly hasn’t come on a plate for Newth, who began his career preparing salads and making sandwiches in a café in his home town of Arbroath at the age of 14. Taking cooking classes at Angus College and subsequently leaving home at 16, he honed his skills at Circus restaurant in Edinburgh and later the Seafood Restaurant in St Andrews, under the tutelage of multi-award-winning Craig Millar and Angels with Bagpipes in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. Later positions included Edinburgh’s Michelin-Starred The Kitchin, No. 1 @ The Balmoral in Edinburgh and Martin Wishart’s at Cameron House Loch Lomond.

His new St Andrews and Forfar outlets will mean almost tripling his current team of 12: ‘Winning awards has a positive impact on staff too,’ he adds. ‘Even if the award is given to me, they know they’ve played their parts.’

As Scotland’s national competition combining the catering, hospitality and tourism industries, the CIS Excellence Awards are seen as the ultimate accolade for Scottish hotels, restaurants, gastropubs, chefs and other organisations.

Nominations close on 10 March and the ceremony will be held on Thursday 25th May at the Hilton Glasgow. Visit www.cis-excellenceawards.com to enter.