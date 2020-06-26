CIS Lifetime Excellence Award co-sponsor, City of Glasgow College, has been awarded the People 1st International Gold Accreditation for its Hospitality and Culinary Arts provision. Recognised for delivering the highest quality full-time or classroom-based hospitality training and qualifications, the college has also been appointed as a Centre of Excellence for Food & Beverage Service, Patisserie & Confectionery, and Front Office & Reception.

Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College, said: ‘This is a significant accolade and an outstanding example of City of Glasgow College raising the bar once again.

‘Achieving gold is richly deserved recognition for our hospitality and culinary arts teaching staff and students; for their hard work, commitment and passion.’

Siobhan Wilson, Dean for the Faculty of Hospitality & Leisure, City of Glasgow College, added: ‘Our students are part of a college that is renowned for being one of the best in the UK, providing them with excellent career opportunities. Hospitality and culinary businesses are looking for new routes to find the best talent so being able to add this accreditation and our AA College Rosette to their CVs will undoubtedly help our students stand out.’

Accreditation Assessor, Andy Doyle, said: ‘The college has a really strong sense of collaboration with industry, offering students fantastic work experience and enrichment opportunities and providing a steady, well-trained influx of staff into the sector.

‘The accreditation process is employer-led which helps drives the quality of full-time provision and recognises colleges that are innovative, flexible and reflect businesses’ needs, ensuring they are an excellent source of future talent for the industry.

