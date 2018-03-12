City of Glasgow College has triumphed over nine other colleges to scoop the 2018 Country Range Student Chef Challenge crown.

The final, which took place at Hotelympia on 7th March, saw contestants prepare and serve a three-course, three-cover menu in just 90 minutes.

Under the tutelage of lecturer Robbie Phillips, the winning team – Erin Sweeney, Jordan McKenzie and Lee Christie (pictured above) – adopted this year’s theme of ‘Around the World in Three Spices’, using fresh or ground spice in each of their courses.

London’s Westminster Kingsway College and Northern Ireland’s South Eastern Regional College finished in second and third place respectively.

In addition to taking home the title, the City of Glasgow College team members each picked up a bespoke set of three Flint & Flame knives, a trip to the 2018 Universal Cookery & Food Festival at Westlands in September, and one night’s accommodation with dinner at the Michelin-Starred Simpsons in Kenilworth.

Team member Erin Sweeney, who competed in the challenge for the second year, said: ‘We still can’t quite believe that we won. It was tough but it’s literally been the best experience of my life.

‘The competition tests all the skills you need to work in a professional kitchen, so having this victory on my CV will be a huge help as I look to begin a career in a professional kitchen.’

Meanwhile, City of Glasgow College lecturer Robbie Phillips said: ‘I’m really proud of my team and what they’ve accomplished. They’ve worked so hard together and have shown amazing technical ability and their win today is further proof that Glasgow is not only a fine food destination but also a city that is producing talented young chefs.’

Emma Holden, organiser of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge, added: ‘Not only did Erin, Jordan and Lee show they could handle the pressure of cooking in front of a live exhibition audience, their dishes wowed the judges in terms of taste.’

City of Glasgow College’s winning menu in full:

Starter: Smoked and Spiced Roe Deer, Beetroot, Radish, Grape, Hazelnut Vinaigrette

Main: Seared North Sea Coley, Cauliflower; Roast, Pureed & Marinated, Seaweed, Vadouvan Butter

Dessert: Fig, Coriander Salted Pine Nut & Meringue Tart, Frozen Blood Orange Yoghurt

The full list of Country Range Student Chef Challenge teams and awards:

City of Glasgow College – Silver – Best in Class – Country Range Student Chef Challenge Champions 2018

Westminster Kingsway College – Silver – Country Range Student Chef Challenge Second Place 2018

South Eastern Regional College – Silver – Country Range Student Chef Challenge Third Place 2018

University of Derby – Bronze

Highbury College – Bronze

Loughborough College – Bronze

Newbury College – Bronze

North East Scotland College – Bronze

East Kent College – Merit

Ayrshire College – Merit

With over 850 products developed exclusively for professional caterers, County Range covers grocery, chilled, frozen and non-food distributed exclusively by 12 independent wholesalers. www.countryrange.co.uk

To find out more about the Country Range Student Chef Challenge and to get involved in the competition’s 25th year in 2019, visit www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk.