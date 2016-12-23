City of Glasgow’s Gary Maclean has been named MasterChef: The Professionals champion.

The lecturer, 45 (pictured above), who was also a finalist in this year’s CIS Excellence Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, beat almost 50 other professional chefs over seven weeks of cooking, defeating rivals Elly Wentworth and Matt Healy in the BBC final last night.

Mr Maclean has since pledged to continue lecturing at the college following his win. His winning menu was made up of a razor clams starter, a Highland roe deer main course and a chocolate pistachio ganache pudding.

‘Making the final is the hardest test a chef can put themselves through and I don’t think people realise how long a journey it is. Having said that, I will definitely continue lecturing.’

