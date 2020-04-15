CIS Excellence Awards Lifetime Excellence co-sponsor, City of Glasgow College, has won an AA Highly Commended Rosette for its in-house training restaurant, Scholars.

Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College, said: ‘Scholars is the ideal training and testing ground for our students as they showcase their talent and skills to members of the public and guests attending high profile events at our City campus.

‘That we are currently the only college in Scotland to hold this accolade is testament to the expertise and professionalism of our staff, and the commitment and hard work of both hospitality and culinary students.

‘Our aim is to equip our students with skills they require for the world of work, and being awarded this particular accolade shows we are achieving that goal.’

Gordon McIntyre, Associate Dean for Hospitality and Tourism at City of Glasgow College (pictured left), added: ‘The AA recognition endorses the work our lecturing staff provide our students. We are always striving to ensure that students have the skills they need to enter and succeed in this challenging industry and this accolade confirms we are doing exactly that.’

Developed by People 1st and AA Hotel Services, the AA College Rosette scheme recognises college restaurants for the quality of produce and level of service, dining experience and the venue itself.

www.cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk