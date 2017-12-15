Following a Master Chefs of Great Britain (MCGB) lunch event at Gleneagles last month, HNC Professional Patisserie students from City of Glasgow College were this week presented with commemorative certificates and aprons.

Holly Hamilton, Naomi Simpson, John Campbell and Leona Westwater received their awards from MCGB president George McIvor, for helping to prepare the menu for their 35th annual lunch.

Senior chef lecturer at City of Glasgow College, Kenneth Hett, said: ‘The Master Chefs of Great Britain support young chefs in their careers and their annual lunch celebrates the best in the industry.’

During the event, senior chef lecturer and CIS Excellence-winning chef Gary Maclean (pictured above middle) was presented with a Fellowship award in recognition of his services to the association, the industry and education. He said: ‘I’m extremely lucky to be doing a job I love, passing on my knowledge and skills to the chefs of the future. It’s great for our students to take part in events such as this where they can make valuable industry contacts and get an insight into real working life.’

www.masterchefsgb.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com