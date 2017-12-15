Catering Scotland

City of Glasgow College Students Recognised for Gleneagles Master Chef Menu

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

City of Glasgow College Students Recognised for Gleneagles Master Chef Menu

City of Glasgow College Students Recognised for Gleneagles Master Chef Menu
December 15
12:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Following a Master Chefs of Great Britain (MCGB) lunch event at Gleneagles last month, HNC Professional Patisserie students from City of Glasgow College were this week presented with commemorative certificates and aprons.

Holly Hamilton, Naomi Simpson, John Campbell and Leona Westwater received their awards from MCGB president George McIvor, for helping to prepare the menu for their 35th annual lunch.

Senior chef lecturer at City of Glasgow College, Kenneth Hett, said: ‘The Master Chefs of Great Britain support young chefs in their careers and their annual lunch celebrates the best in the industry.’

During the event, senior chef lecturer and CIS Excellence-winning chef Gary Maclean (pictured above middle) was presented with a Fellowship award in recognition of his services to the association, the industry and education. He said: ‘I’m extremely lucky to be doing a job I love, passing on my knowledge and skills to the chefs of the future. It’s great for our students to take part in events such as this where they can make valuable industry contacts and get an insight into real working life.’

www.masterchefsgb.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

Tags
CIS Excellence AwardsGeorge McIvorGleneagles HotelMaster Chefs of Great Britain lunch
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.