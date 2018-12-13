The Scottish Wholesale Association has confirmed that Colin Smith will assume full responsibility of the trade body from 31st December.

Smith (pictured), who was appointed as chief executive designate in the summer, has been working closely with outgoing executive director Kate Salmon in order to ensure a smooth handover when she steps down from the role at the end of February after leading the SWA for 35 years. She will continue to work for the SWA on a consultancy basis.

Julie Dunn, SWA president, commented: ‘I’m delighted to confirm that Colin will assume responsibility for the association – reporting to the council – from the end of the year.

‘It has been important for him to benefit from Kate’s extensive experience and knowledge of the Scottish wholesale sector and he is now ready to move our association forward.’

Smith, whose career in the wholesale sector spans more than 20 years, was formerly Scottish regional manager for Bestway’s symbol group ‘Best-one’ before launching his own business, Pinkie Farm Convenience Store, in Musselburgh. He previously worked for Bellevue Cash & Carry in Edinburgh in various marketing roles and has also worked for Costco Wholesale.

“Working alongside Kate over the last few months has helped me get to grips with the range of challenges facing our members and suppliers,’ he said. ‘I have also been able to use this time to meet members and forge closer relationships with suppliers and other stakeholders.

‘What is also clear is that a collaborative approach is often the best way forward when debating the key issues affecting the wholesale industry and the wider food, drink, retail and tourism sectors, and SWA is very much at the forefront of all of these discussions.

‘Wholesale is a vibrant industry offering great career opportunities and it provides suppliers with an excellent opportunity to tap into the strong route to market that our members’ independent retail and foodservice customers offer.’

